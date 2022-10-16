ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department were called to an early-morning, vacant house fire Sunday on Remington Street near Borchard Street.

Firefighters say the house is a 2.5-story, single-family home. According to officials, this location was the scene of a previous fire in the attic back in March.

“The first RFD company and chief arrived and reported a fully involved basement fire with extension to upper floors,” firefighters said. “An exterior attack was made until all boards could be removed from the doors and windows. Once the bulk of the fire was knocked down, crews entered to completely extinguish the fire.”

Firefighters said no one was inside when the fire broke out and it took them roughly 40 minutes to put the fire under control.

No civilians or firefighters were injured. The RFD is working to determine the cause of the fire.

The RFD would like to remind everyone to make sure their smoke alarms are in working condition and test them every month.

If any resident in the city of Rochester does not have a working smoke alarm or carbon monoxide alarm, they should call 311, and the RFD will install one for them.

The RFD is reminding everyone, that when the smoke alarm goes off and you have smoke and or fire in their house, to get out and stay out. Firefighters advise residents not to go back inside the house for anything.

Firefighters say the next step after that is to call 911 from outside and in a safe place.