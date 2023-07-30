ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department says they extinguished multiple commercial trucks that were on fire in a fenced-in Pool Street parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:00 p.m., multiple calls, including one from a Rochester Police Department officer, detailed seeing smoke in the area along with trucks on fire, posing a risk for the house next door. The officer alerted the person inside the house, who was able to get out without injury, according to first responders.

RFD says they arrived on the scene of 127 Pool Street and quickly extinguished the commercial vehicles, keeping the fire from further damaging the other trucks in the lot while limiting the damage to the house next door. They add that multiple trucks were severely damaged, and there were no injuries.

Fire Department officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.