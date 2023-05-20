ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — No one was injured following a second alarm fire at the Charlotte Harbortown Apartments Saturday, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to the apartment complex on Lake Avenue for a fire alarm activated on the upper floors.

RFD says due to the location of the fire and potential life hazards, more resources were needed to safely extinguish the fire, resulting in a second alarm being activated.

Fire crews who were on scene were able to make it to the tenth-floor apartment and extinguish the fire, and keep the fire damage isolated to that apartment, according to RFD.

RFD says occupants who lived on the tenth floor sheltered in place, while other residents who did not live on the fire floor were able to evacuate out of the building.

No injuries were reported for civilians or firefighters, according to RFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.