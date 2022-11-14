The Rochester Fire Department working on a fire at a double house on Congress Avenue (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A double house on Congress Avenue was deemed unlivable after a fire overnight late Sunday night.

Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department said that half of the structure was occupied at the time and the occupants were able to get out. No injuries were reported by the occupants or firefighters.

Officials said that within minutes, the incident turned into a two-alarm fire. The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.