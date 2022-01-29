House deemed unlivable after fire on Comfort Street Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire in Rochester on Comfort Street shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.

As fire fighters from Engine 1 arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof. It was then that an extra unit was dispatched due to the size of the house and the weather conditions.

According to authorities, all 6 residents of the house were able to escape before RFD’s arrival.

Officials say that fire crews found fire on all levels of the house and three hose lines were used to extinguish the flames. Firefighters had the fire under control in approximately 40 minutes.

The house sustained significant damage and is now unlivable and the Red Cross was notified to assist the residents.

There were no injuries to report and the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.