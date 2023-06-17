ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two adults and nine kids safely got out of a burning house on Arnett Boulevard early Saturday morning, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

According to RFD, the smoke and flames came from the attic of a two-and-a-half-story house. Fire crews brought the fire under control in half an hour.

One firefighter had a minor ankle injury and was treated at a nearby hospital, but no other injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.

The Fire Investigation Unit is currently investigating the cause of the fire.