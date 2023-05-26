ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire on Bay Street overnight into Friday.

The house appeared to have received major damage to the front and the side of the house as crews were busy keeping the fire under control.

A News 8 Crew said they saw at least six people, including one child, outside of the house. It has not been confirmed if there were any injuries.

News 8 has reached out to the Rochester Fire Department for more information and will update this story.