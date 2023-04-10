ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department announced that a house fire that occurred on Burbank Street has been deemed an arson Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the vacant house and reported heavy fire from the upper section of the house. They said that it took an hour to get the fire under control.

Fire crews say that the one-and-a-half-story house is a total loss and ruled that the fire was an act of arson. Nobody was inside the house at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians.

This is the second fire that occurred this week that was deemed arson. On Sunday evening, two buildings on Kosciusko Street were damaged as a result of the fire, which led to one of them being demolished. RFD ruled it an act of arson. It has not been confirmed if there was a connection between this fire and the Burbank St. fire.

RFd said that the incidents are under investigation.

