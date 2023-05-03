ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department was on the scene of a fire on the front porch of a home on Chandler Street early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews said that there was a working fire in front of the two-and-a-half-story home. Two adults and four kids left the home after firefighters say they were woken up by the smoke alarms.

Firefighters said they contained it to the porch and prevented it from extending. They added that the fire started in a garbage bin before extending to the porch.

The family was able to return back inside their home after the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation.