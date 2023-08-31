ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester firefighters were at the scene of a two-alarm fire early Thursday morning on Wilkins Street.

According to RFD, the two-story house was showing heavy flames and smoke coming from the back. Crews were able to extinguish the fire inside before the roof ended up collapsing.

Due to the collapse, firefighters could not access the second story, which led to more agencies being called. RFD says it took 10 fire companies to extinguish the fire. The process nearly took an hour.

The house was searched after the fire and no one was found inside. No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.