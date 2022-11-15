ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire at a one-story building after midnight Tuesday on Leavenworth Street.

After attempting to attack the fire from the inside, officials said fire crews worked on putting out the fire from outside of the building, due to the extreme smoke and heat conditions. Because of the size of the fire, an additional fire crew was called for assistance.

As a result of the fire, part of the roof collapsed and the building is in the process of being demolished. Officials said that no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The Rochester Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.