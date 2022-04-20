ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department in investigating a fire Wednesday night on Electric Avenue.

Officials from RFD said that truck 2 was on location and saw heavy flames coming from the attic. A second alarm was called due to the size.

RFD says that once the fire was held back from outside, crews went inside to extinguish the fire. Additional crews searched the structure and confirmed everyone was out.

Authorities say smoke detectors were in use however they did not go off due to the fire being in the attic. There is extensive damage tot he attic area and water damage to the apartment where the fire was and damage to two other apartments.

The RFD said there were no injuries and the Fire Investigation unit is investigating into the cause of the fire.

Authorities say the Red Cross will be assisting 9 adult residents.