Editor’s Note: The Rochester Fire Department clarified that the 12-year-old boy was hospitalized after receiving an electric shock.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after receiving an electric shock Sunday afternoon at a substation on Suntru Street, according to a Thursday statement from the Rochester Fire Department.

The Rochester Fire Department says they responded to Suntru Street and found the victim inside the fence line. There, first responders say they found the boy in a “semi-conscious” state and had severe electrical burns.

RFD says they were able to cut through the fence and take the boy to a safe area, and that an AMR ambulance was able to transport him to Golisano Children’s Hospital for treatment.

