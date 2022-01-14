Residents evacuated following large apartment fire in Honeoye Falls

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — Several residents were displaced from Seneca Place Apartments in Honeoye Falls after a fire caused severe damage to the structure overnight Friday.

Officials say fire crews responded to the report of a fire near Pine Trail around 12:10 a.m. and immediately began evacuating residents from the apartment complex. No one was injured in this incident.

The fire caused significant damage to some of the apartments inside the complex, according to police.

Some residents are now working with the Village of Honeoye Falls to locate alternate shelter.

An investigation into what caused the fire is still underway. Authorities say no further updates are available at this time.

