ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters were called to Rochester General Hospital at midnight due to an overheated transformer in the basement of the building.

According to Rochester Regional Health, a fire alarm was activated. After firefighters arrived and investigated, they found there was no fire, but there was smoke in the room where the transformer was.

Due to the transformer getting overheated, the hospital lost power in some areas, which led to the generator power kicking in. No patients or staff members were affected by the situation and nobody was moved or evacuated.

The hospital’s emergency department went on diversion to slow the influx of patients arriving at the hospital while RG&E was on scene to transition the building away from using generator power.

Hospital staff says that there are no changes to any scheduled surgeries or procedures and there will be no changes to visiting hours.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.