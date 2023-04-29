ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An apartment suffered extensive damage after a fire Saturday evening on West Commercial Street, according to the East Rochester Fire Department.

East Rochester Fire Department Chief Jim Diego says they responded to 125 West Commercial Street just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The other apartments, according to the East Rochester Fire Department, are livable. They add the fire took place in the apartment complex behind the Village Fair Grocery Store, which suffered a fire back in 2022, and has not reopened.

No injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Fire Bureau Investigation Unit.

West Commercial Street was blocked off while crews battled the fire, and has since reopened.