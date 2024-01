ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester firefighters were at the scene of a rollover crash inside Riverside Cemetery Monday morning.

A red pick-up truck can be seen on its side near a gravestone in the cemetery as several Rochester police vehicles are seen in the area.

The cause of the crash and the condition of the driver are unclear at this time. News 8 has reached out to the Rochester Police Department for further information.

