Several pets rescued from large house fire in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Two dogs and two cats were saved after a large house fire broke out near Kimberly Road in Pittsford Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters on the scene said the house was unoccupied when the fire began.

According to officials, the animals were all evacuated and were unharmed. The house did however sustain a substantial amount of damage.

Pittsford, Brighton and Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department units responded to the fire.

An investigation to identify the cause of the fire continues.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.