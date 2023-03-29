The wreckage of the vehicle that crashed in front of McQuaid Jesuit High School, trapped one person inside (Photo/Brighton Fire Department)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A person was trapped inside a vehicle after a car accident in front of McQuaid Jesuit High School early Wednesday morning.

The Brighton Fire Department had to remove the roof and the driver’s side of the car. It took more than a half-hour get the victim out.

Investigators said that the vehicle somehow rolled over before colliding with a tree in front of the school.

The condition of the driver has not been revealed yet and no further information about the accident has been released.

