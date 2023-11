ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was sent to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a house fire on Garnsey Road in Perinton.

Not much information has been revealed about the fire, but authorities said that the individual was an occupant of the house. They were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this story as further information is revealed.