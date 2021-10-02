No one injured in Fifth Street house fire

Fire Department

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department was called to a house fire late Friday evening on Fifth Street in Rochester. Firefighters say they found fire coming from the rear of the two-story, single-family residence. It took firefighters just under half an hour to bring the fire under control.

“Firefighters efforts to search the structure for occupants were hampered by the amount of debris that was stored in the home,” the RFD said.

Firefighters say no one was home when the fire broke out. The detached garage on the property received fire damage. The first floor of the home sustained significant damage while the rest of the home suffered smoke and water damages.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries were reported.

The Rochester Fire Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
Download Our App

Don't Miss