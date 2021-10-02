No one injured in Fifth Street house fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department was called to a house fire late Friday evening on Fifth Street in Rochester. Firefighters say they found fire coming from the rear of the two-story, single-family residence. It took firefighters just under half an hour to bring the fire under control.

“Firefighters efforts to search the structure for occupants were hampered by the amount of debris that was stored in the home,” the RFD said.

Firefighters say no one was home when the fire broke out. The detached garage on the property received fire damage. The first floor of the home sustained significant damage while the rest of the home suffered smoke and water damages.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries were reported.

The Rochester Fire Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate what caused the fire.