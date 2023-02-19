ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple fire crews responded to a trapped woman in a kitchen fire Saturday night in the city of Batavia, the Batavia Fire Department released on Sunday.

On Saturday just before 7:30 p.m., the City of Batavia Fire Department responded to a reported kitchen fire with a person trapped at 44 S. Main Street in Batavia.

When fire units arrived, they found a two and half story, two family home with a woman trapped at a second-floor window and a fire in the kitchen area of the house.

Fire crews add they were able to get the woman out of the house and extinguish the fire. The fire stayed within the kitchen area, but smoke damaged was throughout the upper apartment.

According to the City of Batavia Fire Department, two other people were in the house at the time of the fire and one of those people were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by ambulance. They add no firefighter injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire, according to the fire department’s investigation, was accidental due to cooking.