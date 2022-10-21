ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Friday morning, multiple fire crews responded to the Groveland Correctional Facility near Sonyea for the report of a fire.

According to Chief Tanner Harvey of the Groveland Fire Department, the fire was on the second floor of a building where inmates live. He added that the fire was put under control by 10:36 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Chief Harvey said that in the 16 years that he’s been working with the Groveland Fire Department, this is the third time that they have responded to a fire at the correctional facility.

The Mount Morris, Sparta, and West Sparta Fire Departments also responded to this incident, as well as the Livingston County Emergency Management.

No further information has been released.

JUST IN: Multiple Sparta & West Sparta Firetrucks, EMS & Livingston County Emergency Management Units have just left the Groveland Correctional Facility. It’s unclear at this time what they were responding to. pic.twitter.com/KI3e6zr8P6 — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) October 21, 2022

