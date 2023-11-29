ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews of the West Webster Fire Department and law enforcement responded to a house fire in Penfield Wednesday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that the fire occurred at a house on Kirkland Drive. The garage was scorched, a car and a truck were damaged, and part of the home had damage as well.

The Red Cross was on the scene. There is no confirmation if there were any injuries.

