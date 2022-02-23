VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — A number of buildings suffered from fire, smoke and water damage following a fire on East Main Street early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, emergency crews responded to a building fire at 23 East Main Street around 12:40 a.m. Once at the scene firefighters began attacking flames and smoke coming from the front.

Firefighters and Ontario County Deputies were able to clear the upstairs apartments — above Victor Yoga Studio and Bright Side Sweets Baker — where the source of the fire was located.

Authorities say fire damage affected businesses located adjacent to 23 East Main Street.

An electrical short was determined to be the cause of the fire, according to investigators.

No injuries were reported. The extend of the damage suffered by the buildings is not yet conclusive.

