ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters were at the scene of a house fire off of Martin Street early Friday morning.

A News 8 crew says that the multi-family home saw heavy damage to the back of the structure as people stood outside the building.

There is no confirmation on whether there were any injuries to civilians or firefighters nor what the cause of the fire is.

Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.