HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters of the Henrietta Fire District responded to multiple reports of a fire near Brighton-Henrietta Town Line Road Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they located a metal structure on fire. As they put out the fire, one firefighter was reported to have suffered heat exhaustion while another firefighter suffered a minor hand injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but investigators said they don’t believe it to be suspicious.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.