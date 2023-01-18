ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was rescued from a fire Wednesday morning on Merrimac Street, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

The RFD fire chief on scene told News 8 that the man, who was illegally staying at the home, was taken to Strong Memorial Hosptial to be treated for smoke inhalation after he was removed.

Details are limited at this time. The RFD says the cause of the fire is under investigation.



