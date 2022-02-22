Update

GORHAM, N.Y. (WROC) — A man and three cats died after a house fire Monday in Ontario County.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said 68-year-old James Baker succumbed to his injuries and passed away at Strong Memorial Hospital yesterday at 12:30 p.m. from complications of burns and smoke inhalation.

Original Story:

Authorities say 68-year-old James Baker remains in guarded condition at the University of Rochester Kessler Burn Trauma Center following a fire at his home on Route 364 in Gorham.

Officials say multiple fire departments responded and found smoke coming from the two-story residential structure upon arrival. They say Baker was pulled from the house and was in cardiac arrest. CPR was performed and the victim was initially transferred to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.

According to officials from the Ontario County Emergency Management Office, the fire was under control shortly after 4 p.m. Monday and crews remained on scene until around 6:30 p.m.

Officials say the other resident of the house was at work at the time of the fire, adding that the house is insured and that three cats died.

The investigation into how the fire began remains ongoing.