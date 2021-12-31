Man hospitalized after large house fire near Saint Paul Blvd. in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — An Irondequoit resident suffered smoke inhalation during an overnight fire on St. Paul Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

According to authorities, the residence was badly damaged over the course of the fire. The complete extend of damage has not been released by law enforcement at this time.

The man is expected to recover from his injuries which are considered non life-threatening, police say.

An investigation is underway by Irondequoit Police to determine the cause of the fire.

