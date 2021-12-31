Man hospitalized after large house fire near Saint Paul Blvd. in Irondequoit

Fire Department

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — An Irondequoit resident suffered smoke inhalation during an overnight fire on St. Paul Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

According to authorities, the residence was badly damaged over the course of the fire. The complete extend of damage has not been released by law enforcement at this time.

The man is expected to recover from his injuries which are considered non life-threatening, police say.

An investigation is underway by Irondequoit Police to determine the cause of the fire.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Donate Now to the Food For Families Food Drive

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss