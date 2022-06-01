BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was freed from a burning car and later hospitalized after being involved in a crash on Salmon Creek Road in the Town of Sweden Wednesday.

Deputies said that, upon arrival, they discovered a burning car that had struck a tree, with the driver trapped in the car that was unable to escape. There were no other occupants inside the vehicle.

Deputies then said that the motorist was freed from the vehicle by first responders and was transported via ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital where he is listed in guarded condition.

Investigators said that Salmon Creek Rd. is re-opened for traffic, but the investigation is still ongoing.