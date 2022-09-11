ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A male is hospitalized after a fire at a high-rise apartment building on Seth Green Drive Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to 200 Seth Green Dr. and found the apartment fire on the eighth floor of the building. They were able to enter the apartment and found the male on the ground.

The male was transported to a hospital with severe smoke inhalation and burns to his body. He is in guarded condition. Officials said he was able to notify fire crews that nobody else was in the apartment.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and contain it in the apartment. Officials said there was minor water damage and no other injuries were reported.