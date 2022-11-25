ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Macedon Center Volunteer Fire Department announced Friday that their Chief 9-1 passed away.

In a social media post and on the department’s website, they said that Chief Adam Weinstein passed away unexpectedly:

“It is with very deep sorrow and sadness that we send this message this evening. Tonight our Chief 9-1 passed unexpectedly. Please keep Chief Adam Weinstein, his wife, and his family in your thoughts and prayers. RIP 9-1.”

The Sea Breeze Fire Department sent out a post on their Facebook page saying that their thoughts and prayers are with the Macedon Center Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Weinstein’s friends, and family.