GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Last Wednesday at a Geneva City Council budget meeting, the Geneva Fire Department asked for more funding, in particular for gear. One councilman then replied in the event of a fire just, “let it burn then.”

That comment caused the community to demand clarification.

“Well, let it burn then, don’t go into it,” was the full reaction of Geneva City Councilman Ken Camera to Fire Chief Del Parrotta. Parrotta told the body that their gear is below standards, and morale in the ranks is low. More funding is needed.

“We have an obligation to actually go into the burning building sometimes, and we weigh that risk and reward,” said Chief Parrotta to News 8 on Wednesday.

Parrotta says their budget is around $2.3 million dollars, most of that is for salary for the 20 career staff. The rest are volunteers, about 100 people.

“We have a very limited amount that goes towards gear and training,” he said.

National standards require that every 10 years, gear like firesuits get replaced. “We just don’t want to put our firefighters in an unsafe situation. Those standards are made by experts and scientists in the field,” he says.

Councilman Camera agrees with the chief. He said that if new suits aren’t brought in — a concern — that’s what they might have to do. He clarified further.

“If there’s no one in the building, you may have to just hose it down, and not go into the fire,” said Camera to News 8.

He said he, and his colleagues on the council, do not expect firefighters to enter a blaze with unsafe gear.

Camera said he was just asking questions about budget lines, and asking for more detail. That’s it. “I don’t want to disrespect firemen. I think they’re brave people and they’re doing a public service the same way that we are,” he said.

Chief Parrotta says they are always looking for volunteers. If you’re interested reach out to the Geneva Fire Department at 315-828-6595.