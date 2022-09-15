ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was hospitalized after suffering burns and approximately 10 adults and five children were displaced following a house fire on Jefferson Avenue early Thursday morning.

According to officials on scene, fire crews from several units arrived at 179 Jefferson Avenue near the intersection of West Main Street around 5:30 a.m. for the report of a house fire.

Firefighters found large clouds of smoke coming from the roof of the building and immediately began attacking the structure from the outside.

Officials say the fire originated on the second floor and caused smoke and water damage to spread across the entire home. The Rochester Fire Department deemed the house uninhabitable.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes at which time a resident inside was located with burns on their lower extremity according to police. They were transported to a nearby hospital where they await treatment. An additional 15 people are receiving assistance from RedCross.

Authorities are working to determine what led to the early morning blaze. Jefferson Avenue near Main Street was blocked off from pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Fire on Jefferson Avenue near the intersection of W. Main St. Will update when I have more information @News_8 pic.twitter.com/XSBqvxUKSK — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) September 15, 2022

