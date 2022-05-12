NAPLES, N.Y. (WROC) — An overnight fire tore through and severely damaged Hollerhorn Distillery in Naples Thursday.

According to authorities, emergency response teams arrived at the scene around 1 a.m. A total of 16 fire departments, from four different counties, were called on to save the local distillery.

“The first floor that was involved and extending to the second floor, the third-floor level, the part that protrudes over the highest part of the building, that was also involved,” said Ontario County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff. “When the fire service first got here it was mostly on the first floor and was some extension to the second level.”

Officials say the retail side of the business was completely destroyed, with much of its remnants burned. The distilling portion of the structure, however, was saved by firefighters.

Noone was injured in the blaze. An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.

News 8 crew members on scene say the owners of the distillery plan on a rebuild in the near future.

“This is one of the businesses that has been thriving,” Harloff said. “They are four-five years old, they employ 10 people and it brings people to the Naples area and to Ontario County and they’ve survived COVID. They’ve been through thick and thin, and they continue to survive. This is going to be a setback but they’re in it for a long haul.”

Hollerhorn Distillery was started by Karl and Melissa Neubauer prior to the pandemic. The building is located at 8443 Spirit Run in Naples.

