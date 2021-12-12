Man hospitalized following basement fire near Willowen Dr. in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — One man was taken to the hospital for treatment to minor injuries after being rescued from a basement fire near Willowen Drive in Irondequoit Sunday.

According to authorities, the displaced victim suffered from smoke inhalation. A second occupant was also removed from the house, but did not sustain any injuries.

News 8 crew members on the scene say there are multiple ambulances along with several firetrucks that responded to the fire. The amount of damage dealt to the residence is not known at this time.

The windows of the home were broken by firefighters due to heavy smoke throughout the entire two floors.

Further details involving the cause behind the blaze are not immidetetly available.

