ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Overnight on Monday, firefighters worked to put out a fire at a house on North Goodman Street in Irondequoit.

Firefighters say that the fire burned the porch of the home. Several fire engines were seen outside of the house and ladders were placed outside of two windows of the home.

Fire crews on scene said that nobody was injured as a result of the fire and the house is still livable.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.