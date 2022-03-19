ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department is responding to the scene of an accident on the corner of State Street where a car has smashed into a building.

According to authorities, around 8:30 p.m. officers located a black sedan fully inside a building located at 125 State Street. The driver was the only occupant and was uninjured but was trapped in the vehicle.

The RFD was able to assist the 58 year-old female Rochester resident out.

According to authorities, upon investigation cameras showed the vehicle attempting to turn south onto State Street failing to negotiated the turn.

Authorities say that it appears as speed and alcohol are a factor in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

