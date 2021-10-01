Investigation underway following large house fire near Almira St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fire Department Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of a large house fire that left the residency of 50 Almira Street with significant exterior damage Friday overnight.

Upon receiving reports of a house fire near the area of Lowell Street, RFD officials arrived to the scene of the incident to find a 2 1/2 story, two story family home with flames spreading from its porch to its roof line.

The structure was under renovation with most entryways into the property boarded off. Fire marshals took a total of 35 minutes to sustain the fire, while searches for any occupants were negative.

Portions of the home’s exterior suffered major damage. The inside and surrounding areas of the structure were not damaged from flames. According to officials, there were no firefighter or civilian injured in the fire.

The Rochester Fire Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation into the cause.

