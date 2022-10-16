ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters are currently on the scene of a three-alarm fire at a storage and warehouse facility on Leighton Avenue Sunday evening.

Multiple crews — including those from the Penfield Fire Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office — are on the scene and have blocked off Leighton Avenue to traffic.

Loud bangs fill the air which, according to fire officials, are the sounds of tires and other items exploding inside the warehouse.

Fire officials also added that water was an issue a bit ago, but they have it under control.

No official information has been released about the incident at this time.

On scene of a working fire on Leighton Ave off Culver rd. Multiple crews on scene. The fire appears to be spreading to multiple buildings. Most of Leighton has been blocked off to traffic. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/ErhfimHxjd — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) October 16, 2022

