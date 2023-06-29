ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A house next door to the Susan B. Anthony House on Madison Street caught fire Wednesday, with all of the tenants escaping.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, the fire was located in a second-floor apartment in the two-and-a-half-story house. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in less than a half hour.

Firefighters said the fire was caused by unattended cooking and the tenant failing to replace the battery in the smoke detector. The tenant was able to escape but was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution. Tenants in the other apartments escaped uninjured.

Two of the apartments in the home are unlivable as the Red Cross is helping the tenants in the building. The Susan B. Anthony House did not suffer any damage as a result of the fire.