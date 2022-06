CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, along with first responders, responded to Adams Drive for the report of a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters upon arrival said they called a second alarm due to the size of the fire and the heat of the day.

The house was destroyed by the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Ontario County Fire Coordinator’s Office.