ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters and law enforcement responded to a house fire on Martin Road in Henrietta Monday morning as roads are expected to be closed.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, two male occupants got out of the house before first responders arrived. They were uninjured.

Fire crews of the Henrietta Fire Department extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The area of Martin Road between East River Road and Telephone Road was shut down to traffic temporarily but has since re-opened.