ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters were called to a garage fire on Pilgrimport Road in Lyons, according to the Lyons Fire Department.

It appears that the garage, which was next to the house, and a shed were severely damaged as the garage appeared to have collapsed. The house also seemed to have been severely damaged to its left side.

Details about the fire, including if there was someone inside the house or if there were any injuries reported, have not been released.

Assisting the Lyons Fire Department in putting out the fire include Wallington, North, and Rose, and the first responders of Wayne County.

