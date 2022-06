PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters from the Pittsford Fire Department responded to a house fire on Esternay Lane in the Town of Pittsford Saturday evening.

Officials said the homeowner was nearby when the fire broke out and was able to get his dogs out of the house. No injuries were reported.

Investigators from the Monroe County Fire Bureau said the fire started in the garage, but they are still conducting a follow-up investigation as to what caused the fire.