ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family home suffered extensive damage after an overnight fire on Lakeview Park Friday.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, emergency crews responded to the call for a house fire around 2:15 a.m. near 73-75 Lakeview Park. Firefighters located fire coming from the second flood windows.

All residents were able to get out of the structure on their own while three dogs had to be rescued, according to police. One person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Authorities say the home suffered heavy damage and requires major repairs before residents can return.

Officials say an aggressive interior attack was performed to maintain the fire. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

No firefighter was injured in this fire. Investigators are still working to determine what caused it.

