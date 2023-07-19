ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department was on the scene of a fire on Hollenbeck Street Wednesday afternoon.

A News 8 crew says that it appears to be at some sort of packing company. They added that firefighters had to extinguish the fire using foam. A hazmat team was also at the scene.

According to investigators, the fire was determined to be hand sanitizer burning. No further details have been released in regards to the fire.

Fire was determined to be hand sanitizer burning. That’s why they had to go to a foam attack. — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) July 19, 2023

