ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters are investigating a two-alarm fire on Wilbur Street Thursday morning.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, the fire spread to all stories of the home, including the attic. A second alarm was called for more manpower.

RFD has confirmed that there were no injuries, but a News 8 crew said that at least five people were displaced due to the fire. The Red Cross is assisting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.