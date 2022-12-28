ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon at 483 Alexander St.

The RFD says once the first fire company arrived at the location, they reported heavy fire from the second floor of a large two and a half story home. They say there was a report of people trapped inside of the home, but when companies arrived on location, the people were out of the building and were being assisted by their neighbors.

The home, according to the RFD, suffered heavy fire damage and say that the Red Cross will be assisting five adults and one child. After the fire was extinguished, an investigation by the RFD showed the cause of the fire to be from smoking on the porch.

The RFD says that fire crews were able to take the fire hose inside and extinguish the fire on the second floor, but also say that due to the size and fast movement of the fire, the fire extended up into the attic. The truck companies were able to cut ventilation holes in the roof to allow heat and smoke to escape, which helps the crew locate the fire and extinguish it.

The RFD wants to remind everyone to make sure their smoke alarms are in working condition and to test them on a monthly basis. For those who do not have a properly functioning smoke alarm or carbon monoxide alarm to call 311 and the RFD will respond to install one.